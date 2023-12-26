SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

