SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.27

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.27 and last traded at $61.23, with a volume of 1509396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

