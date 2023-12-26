SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.67. 91,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,379. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $511.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

