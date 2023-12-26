SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.15

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 95017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

