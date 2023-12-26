SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $196.78

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.78 and last traded at $196.71, with a volume of 54286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

