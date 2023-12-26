SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.67

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $101.46, with a volume of 57336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 154.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPX Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

