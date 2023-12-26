Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.60

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 1029 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Square Enix Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.82 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.

