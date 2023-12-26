Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stantec by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares during the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

