Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE STWD opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood Property Trust
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.