Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 97.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

