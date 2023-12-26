Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.22

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.22 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 896853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

