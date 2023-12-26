Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 27th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,248. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

