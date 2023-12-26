Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.66

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.38, with a volume of 66159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

