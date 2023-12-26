Steven Randal Smith Sells 1,490 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
LGI Homes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. 96,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,117. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LGI Homes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.