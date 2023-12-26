Steven Randal Smith Sells 1,490 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. 96,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,117. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,728,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,254,000 after buying an additional 68,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,706,000 after buying an additional 99,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

