Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.97

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.97 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 41184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 26.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

