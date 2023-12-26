StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $12,349,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $7,355,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

