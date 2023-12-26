StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

BKCC opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $278.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 313,389 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

