StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.