StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.71 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

