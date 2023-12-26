StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.71 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

