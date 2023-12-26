StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.71 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
