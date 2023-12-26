StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

ExlService Stock Up 1.7 %

EXLS opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ExlService by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

