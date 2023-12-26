StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on January 15th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Up 2.2 %

SVI stock opened at C$5.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.69. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.58.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$75.75 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.