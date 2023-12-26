Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of SSYS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Stratasys has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stratasys by 560.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

