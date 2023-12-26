Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,022,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. 28,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,891. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

