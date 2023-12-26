Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 154,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,399. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $90.72.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.