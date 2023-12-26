Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.89. 47,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,870. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.