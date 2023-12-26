Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $11.13 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS UJAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,339 shares. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.