Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 604,127 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.