Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 706,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,114. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.