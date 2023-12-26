Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 560,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

