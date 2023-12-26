Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.61

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 11922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

