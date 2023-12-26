Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Trading Down 2.4%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 91,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 320,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.71%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,538 shares of company stock worth $402,078. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 747,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 679,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 103,461 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

