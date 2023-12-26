SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Down 2.7%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 346,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 755,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

