Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after acquiring an additional 280,067 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

