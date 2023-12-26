Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.52). Approximately 372,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 626,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syncona in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Syncona alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYNC

Syncona Price Performance

About Syncona

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £803.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.02.

(Get Free Report)

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.