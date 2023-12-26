Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

