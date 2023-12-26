Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $122,100.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17.
  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.
  • On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 795,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.34. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

