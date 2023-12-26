Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells $122,100.00 in Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taboola.com alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 795,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.34. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.