TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.81. Approximately 1,877,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,342,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.91 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 506,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after buying an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $8,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

