Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

