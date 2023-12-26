Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.19. 2,169,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1450602 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels acquired 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

