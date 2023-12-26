Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.29

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 105371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.74.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 150,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

