TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 12th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

