TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 12th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $5.08.
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
