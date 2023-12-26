Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,311,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 2.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.31% of Teladoc Health worth $377,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,228 shares of company stock valued at $509,951. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 860,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,364. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

