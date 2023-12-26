Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $522.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $522.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $517.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $433.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

