Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.06

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 133044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIV shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,094,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.