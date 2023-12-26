Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €2.36 ($2.59) and last traded at €2.36 ($2.59). Approximately 3,537,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.35 ($2.58).

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.81.

About Telefónica Deutschland

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.