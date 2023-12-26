Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 4.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 3,774,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,782,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a market cap of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

