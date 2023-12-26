Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading 15.8% Higher

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 48,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 42,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 15.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

