Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 172.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $109.93. 474,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,686. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

