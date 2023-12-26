TeraWulf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,539 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Stifel Canada reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WULF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf
TeraWulf Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WULF remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,807,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 158.25% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
