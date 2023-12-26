Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TEX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 112,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEX

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.