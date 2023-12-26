Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

